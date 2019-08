Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron police are investigating after discovering a live pipe bomb.

The Summit County Bomb Squad was called to the 1300 block of Kelly Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Buckeye Waste Industries sits farther back from the scene.

The bomb was found sitting on top of a metal sewer grate along the side of the road. Officials say a groundskeeper discovered it while mowing the lawn.

The explosive was detonated by the bomb squad and no one was hurt.

The Akron arson unit is investigating.