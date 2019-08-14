New features unveiled at LeBron’s I PROMISE School

AKRON, Ohio– The LeBron James Family Foundation will unveil new features at the I PROMISE School in Akron on Wednesday.

Last summer, the school opened its doors to Akron Public School children in third and fourth grade who are at risk of falling behind. This year, it added another grade and now serves 343 students, while providing services to their families.

Additions include a state-of-the-art broadcast center and the family resource wing, which has a classroom for parents to earn their GEDs and a full laundry facility.

