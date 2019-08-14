Minneapolis veteran battles with city over emotional support pigs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Larry Johnson is fighting with the city of Minneapolis to get his emotional support pigs back.

Carmel and two piglets are in the custody of Minneapolis Animal Care and Control because hoofed animals aren’t allowed in the city.

His other pig, Bart, is living with a friend in another city.

Johnson is a military veteran.

“With me they calm me down, mentally and physically,” Johnson said in an interview with WCCO.

A spokesperson for the city said “The pigs were in extremely unsafe and inhumane living conditions and very poor health as documented by a veterinarian.”

City officials are looking for a sanctuary for the animals.

A petition has been created to try to change the ordinance.

