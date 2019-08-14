Manhole cover hits car windshield in North Canton

NORTH CANTON, Ohio– A manhole cover hit a car windshield in North Canton.

A couple and their young son were in the car when it happened on Aug. 6 on Main Street near Greenway Road SE.

They were waiting to make a left turn as a large truck went over the manhole, according to the police report. That sent the manhole cover flying through the air and crashing into the windshield.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

North Canton police said the manhole is the property of AT&T, which was notified to make repairs.