× Man with no other family asks public to attend wife’s funeral after she was killed in El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas — A man who lost his wife when a gunman opened fire in El Paso, Texas, is asking the public to attend her funeral.

According to a Facebook post from Perches Funeral Home, Antonio Basco was married to his wife, Margie Reckard, for 22 years. “He had no other family,” the funeral home wrote. “He welcomes anyone to attend his wife’s services.”

They are being held on Friday, August 16, at Perches Funeral Home in El Paso from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

“Let’s show him and his wife some El Paso Love,” the funeral home said.

Margie Reckard, 67, was one of 22 people killed by a gunman who opened fire at a shopping plaza on August 3. Dozens of other people were injured.

**Read more, here**