Man taken into custody for pointing gun at people near Cleveland bus station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man with a gun caused some panic outside the Cleveland Greyhound bus station early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told Fox 8 News that a man pulled up to the Chester Avenue bus station and started pointing a gun at people.

Witnesses said the man never fired the gun, but that everyone outside the station starting running and taking cover.

Cleveland police found the suspect's vehicle on Euclid Avenue and E. 17th Street and took a suspect into custody.

Witnesses at the scene told Fox 8 News that police told them the man had a BB gun.

Police have not yet released any information on the suspect or any possible charges.