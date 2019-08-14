‘I’ve hardly seen someone with so little remorse as you,’ judge says in sentencing for man convicted of killing two in Parma Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Thomas Knuff was sentenced to death Wednesday by Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese.

A jury recommended the death penalty for Knuff in July, and Judge Calabrese agreed.

He was found guilty of aggravated murder, kidnapping and multiple other charges in a seven week trial for the deaths of two people in Parma Heights in 2017.

Knuff fatally stabbed John Mann, 65, and Regina Capobianco, 50, inside a home on Nelwood Road on May 11, 2017, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Knuff spoke at the sentencing, saying he had apologized to the families.

The prosecutor's office says Knuff connected with Capobianco as part of a prison pen pal program, and that Mann and Capobianco had picked him up from prison a month before the killings.

"You killed a gentle and kind person who only tried to help you out," Mann's son said to Knuff in court.

"Mr. Knuff was sorry for how things turned out, but I never heard him say that he was sorry for his own actions. Not once did I recall hearing those things," Judge Calabrese said.

"I've hardly seen someone with so little remorse as you."

There are currently 138 men on death row in Ohio.

