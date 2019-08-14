LeBron James, Fab Five unveil ‘I PROMISE’ School enhancements, play ball with kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- LeBron James returned to northeast Ohio Wednesday to unveil several incredible new amenities at his I PROMISE School in Akron.

The biggest and most colorful new addition is a state-of-the-art outdoor basketball court.

To christen the court, James was joined by his best friends and former St. Vincent St. Mary High School championship teammates and Coach Dru Joyce.

“This is unbelievable, it’s a dream come true not only for myself, but for my kids... for our kids sitting up here as the Fab Five and Coach Dru as well, who led us throughout our whole life,” said James.

James talked about the importance and impact basketball has had on his life, especially the friendships he created back in school that have lasted over 25 years.

Together the Fab Five then played ball with the students, which was both fun and heartwarming to watch. James tried his best to lose the tip-off and miss shots for the kids.

The colorful court was designed by local artists and installed by 2KFoundations. This was the 13th project they’ve done nationally, as part of their ongoing mission to support under-served communities.

“We’re longtime partners with LeBron,” said Alfie Brody, the head of marketing for 2KFoundations. “Its something we take seriously, a way to give back and pay it forward.”

The innovative school was established in July 2018 by the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools. It is built on the “We are Family” philosophy.

Other new additions were also unveiled inside the school building including a fully equipped media lab, family training center, family resource wing and something called “believers bend”; featuring some of histories most iconic figures who dared to dream big.

“This is a basketball court and we see basketball hoops, but it teaches you so much more than basketball -- to be able to create a brotherhood or sisterhood to create things that will last forever,” said James.

