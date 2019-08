Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Wayne Dawson and Kenny Crumpton for Zooperhero Family Fun Day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The event is on Saturday, August 31 from noon until 3 p.m. Come dressed as your favorite superhero!

The event is brought to you by Mr. Hero. All proceeds will benefit the Annie L. Dawson Foundation.

More information on the event and tickets, HERE.