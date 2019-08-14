Indians’ Yasiel Puig becomes U.S. citizen

CLEVELAND– One of the newest players for the Cleveland Indians is now a new citizen of the United States.

Outfielder Yasiel Puig, who was born in Cuba, posted a photo on Tuesday of himself holding a little American flag. It had the caption: “Thank you God for this great opportunity to be an American citizen.”

Thank you 🙏 God for this great opportunity to be an American citizen 👌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/346P6g89LX — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) August 14, 2019

Fellow Indians Carlos Santana and Oliver Perez also became U.S. citizens this year.

Puig is currently serving a three-game suspension for his involvement in a brawl during his time with Cincinnati. The fight happened minutes after news broke that he was acquired by the Indians in a three-team deal that sent pitcher Trevor Bauer to the Reds.

