I-Team: 18-year-old charged with rape in Berea football hazing investigation

BEREA, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-Team has found an 18-year-old charged with rape in the first charges filed after an investigation into hazing at a football camp for the Berea-Midpark football team.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors began filing charges against four players Wednesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old has been indicted for rape, and three juveniles are also facing charges; two of the juveniles are also facing sex charges.

Back in June, word leaked out about hazing at a camp for Berea-Midpark football at Case Western Reserve University.

So the Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit handled the investigation.

Initially, the school district said “summer training” would be suspended as the district investigated.

But days later, the I-Team found most of the team leaving a meeting and weight training. And since then, we’ve seen the team practicing and scrimmaging.

Meantime, the I-Team also found the head coach and school leaders avoiding our questions about what happened and how.

This is a developing story with more to come this afternoon on FOX 8 News.

