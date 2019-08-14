× Get paid $1K to binge-watch 25 hours of ‘Friends’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Do you often find yourself binge-watching Friends? Well, you might as well get paid to do something you love!

Frontier Communications is looking to pay someone $1,000 to binge-watch 25 hours of the sitcom, roughly 60 episodes, in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary.

The task must be completed by September 22.

The selected Friends fan will also be required to live-tweet throughout their binge-watching experience and tweet a celebratory photo once you’ve completed the marathon.

This lucky fan will not only earn $1,000, but also receive a “Friends fandom fun pack”that includes a t-shirt, Central Perk mug, popcorn, snacks and a one year Netflix subscription.

Applicants must be at least 18 years and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply. All entries must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on September 3.

Click here for more information or to apply.

