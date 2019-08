The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for parts of Northeast Ohio because of heavy fog.

Visibilities will be less than a quarter of a mile in some places.

The warning is for Ashland, Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

Remember to use your low beams while driving in fog and to slow down.

