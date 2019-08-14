× David’s Peach French Toast

Peach French Toast

Prepare the night before serving and bake the next morning.

9 x 13 inch baking dish

5 peaches peeled* and sliced

2 tbs brown sugar

2 tbs lemon juice

1 loaf day old French bread cut into 3/4-1 inch slices

8 eggs

1 can (12oz) non-fat evaporated milk

½ c. Milk (2%, skim or regular)

¼ c. Maple syrup

1 tbs vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Favorite toppings

Combine peaches, brown sugar and lemon juice in a small bowl and set aside.

Grease the baking dish with butter, margarine or cooking spray.

Place bread slices in baking dish completely covering the bottom 1 slice thick.

Combine eggs, evaporated milk, ½ c. milk, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk thoroughly.

Pour over bread evenly and top with drained peach slices. Cover and refrigerate over night.

The next day, preheat oven to 350.

Let the dish lose some of the refrigerated chill before placing uncovered in oven. It should take about 45 minutes or until lightly browned. If you find it browning too fast, place a loose foil tent over dish during the last few minutes of baking.

Serve like a casserole with toppings of maple syrup, whipped cream, or even ice cream.

Enjoy!

*To peel peaches, drop in boiling water 1 minute. Transfer to ice water, then, remove skin. Cut in half. Remove pit & slice.