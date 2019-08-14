Construction worker hit by driver on I-77 in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A construction worker was hospitalized after being hit while working on I-77.

It happened on I-77 south near Shuffel St. around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Jackson Township police, work was being done in the far left lane with the two right lanes open.

There is no word on the construction worker’s condition.

Police say the driver stopped.

It is the law to move over to give safe clearance to people who work on the roads.

Police did not say if the driver was cited.

