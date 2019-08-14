Confederate flag causes controversy ahead of Lorain County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- The Confederate flag is causing controversy in Lorain. Just days away from the start of the Lorain County Fair, the fight against the sale of confederate flags begins again.

On top of yard signs and multiple billboards, a coalition that opposes the sale plans to hold a protest event at a farm in Wellington on the biggest night of the fair.

“For folks coming from the northern part of the state, which is most of the people coming to the fair, you will be able to see us. You will see our signs. We are not going anywhere,” said Jeanine Donaldson, executive director of the Elyria and Lorain YWCA.

As for the Fair Board, they've said in the past that it is a matter of free speech and some people support the flag as part of their heritage.

“For a lot of folks, they want to believe it’s southern heritage. That flag, since 1863, has been about hatred. And in modern times, it is more than ever,” said Donaldson.

The protest event will be on Aug 20 at the Black River Organics Farm during the Foreigner concert at the fair.

