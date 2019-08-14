93-year-old nun checks slip and slide water adventure off bucket list in Garfield Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - There are always surprises in life, even when you're 93.

Sister Margaret Mary Growchowski has had a lot of firsts in life, but Wednesday, she took a ride down a slip and slide for the first time ever.

Jennings is a center for older adults. The center wanted to help seniors have some summer fun and made a modified slip and slide.

Sister Margaret Mary was strapped onto a float and then pulled down the slip and slide by workers at Jennings.

Staff cheered her on and she waved as she slid down.

She spoke with FOX 8 after the ride.

"Wonderful! I didn't think I was going to do it, but where there's a will, there's a way, and it was fun!" she said.

"This was the first time, but I've been on many things. I'm kind of a go-getter," she said.