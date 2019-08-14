9 labor unit nurses who were pregnant at same time give birth

PORTLAND, Maine — Nine labor and delivery unit nurses who were all expecting at the same time have had their babies.

The nurses, who work at Maine Medical Center, announced their pregnancies in March, saying it was nice being able to share this experience together.

All of the women were due between April and July.

Now, all nine bundles of joy have entered the world and last week Carly Murray Photography took pictures of the nurses with their newborns.

Carly Murray told FOX 8 the infants ranged in age from 3 weeks to 3.5 months.

It’s clear from these beautiful photos that these women are so happy and will still continue this journey together.

Click here for more from Carly Murray Photography.