× Vacation ‘must have’: New poll reveals WIFI is more important than air conditioning

What would be the worst scenario if you were traveling to a tropical location, no internet or no air conditioning?

According to a new Onepoll study, most people would rather go without air conditioning than stay in a vacation rental without WIFI.

Researchers found three out of four people say having internet access on a trip is crucial. The study also revealed most people wait less than 30 minutes to ask for a WIFI password when

arriving at their vacation destination.

Those who participated in the study said the only thing worse than not having internet access on a trip is having their luggage lost.

We want to know what you think? Cast your vote in the poll below.

