Update on investigation into Dayton mass shooting planned following arrest of suspected gunman’s friend

Posted 12:04 pm, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:10PM, August 13, 2019

Ethan Kollie (Photo courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff)

DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities are working to piece together what led to a mass shooting in Ohio after accusing the gunman’s friend of buying body armor used in the massacre.

Dayton, Ohio, officials plan an update on the investigation at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Federal authorities announced charges Monday against a longtime friend of gunman Connor Betts. Ethan Kollie is accused of lying on federal firearms forms while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

They also accused Kollie of buying armor and a 100-round magazine for Betts. They said there was no evidence he knew what Betts planned.

Police say Betts killed nine people including his sister on Aug. 4 before they killed him.

Kollie will appear Wednesday in federal court. His attorney says Kollie was shocked by the shooting.

Continuing coverage here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.