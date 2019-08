Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It could be a wet commute for many folks Tuesday morning.

Showers are lingering around Northeast Ohio. It will impact about 60% of people in the area.

Some heavier thunderstorms will impact areas south of I-76 around lunchtime.

Things will start to dry out after the storms, but we may not see much sunshine.

If we do, highs could climb to around 80.

Here's your latest 8 day forecast.

