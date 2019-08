Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A semi-truck hit several power lines and took down power poles at West 6th and Spring Road Tuesday.

It happened before 11 a.m.

No word on what caused the driver to crash.

FOX 8 crews at the scene saw several power poles on the ground.

First Energy reports as many as 100 people are without power.

There are no reports of injuries.

The truck belongs to Prime Leasing LLC, which is a semi-trailer leasing company.

