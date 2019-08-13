Richmond Heights police search for missing woman who is developmentally delayed

RICHMOND HEIGHTS- Richmond Heights police is asking for help locating a missing 20-year-old woman who is developmentally delayed.

Rachelle Bohanon has not been seen since Monday at 10:30 p.m. Police believe she could possibly be with people she met online.

If you have any information on Rachelle’s whereabouts please contact the Richmond Heights Police Department at 216-486-1234.

