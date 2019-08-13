NYPD officers deliver baby in the back of woman’s car



CHELSEA, Manhattan – Two NYPD officers helped deliver a baby girl Saturday.

A woman went into labor and wasn’t going to make it to the hospital, so they turned the backseat of their sedan into a delivery room.

The couple flagged down two officers on the street.

“I’m a big guy so I took like half the back seat. She’s up against the door you know,” said Schiaffo. “The father is in the front. He’s just looking, watching. The mother was great. She was in the back seat. True champion. She wasn’t complaining, nothing. She was great,” officer Michael Schiaffo said to ABC New York.

The delivery took about 5 minutes. Both mom and baby are doing fine.