On and off showers are tapering quickly.

We will maintain relatively dry conditions until our next chance of rain on Thursday.

Let’s hope we can see the third straight weekend of fabulous weather!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

We tweaked the heat down a little for early next week, but it’s still expected to be very warm and at least moderately humid. It will feel pretty nice over the next three days with highs in the mid 70s to around 80°.

