Mosquito traps test positive for West Nile in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY-The Summit County Health Department is notifying the public that mosquito traps set earlier this month have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The traps were set on Friar Road and Whit Avenue on August 2.

To treat the impacted the areas, the county is scheduled to spray Whit Avenue Wednesday and Friar Road next week.

The spray schedule and maps of the spray schedule can be found here:

According to the health department, most people who become infected with West Nile do not have symptoms. One in five people who become infected will experience body aches, joint pains, vomiting, headache or rash.

The health department recommends you do the following to protect yourself:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Apply repellents on exposed skin that are registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Wear clothing treated with permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent for extra protection.

Take extra care to use repellents from dusk to dawn.

Wear light-colored clothing, long-sleeved shirts or jackets and long pants to protect against mosquito bites.

Consider avoiding outdoor activities during peak mosquito biting hours.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure.

