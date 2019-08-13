Missing Connecticut mom’s bloody T-shirt, bra found in trash, report says



HARTFORD, Connecticut – The shirt that police believe Jennifer Farber Dulos was wearing the day she disappeared more than two months ago was found stained with blood in a trash can, The Hartford Courant reported Wednesday.

The items found in the garbage bin on Albany Avenue in Hartford as part of the investigation into Dulos’ disappearance included a Vineyard Vines T-shirt stained with her blood that police believe she was wearing the morning she disappeared, the paper reported.

It’s unclear how police know the shirt belonged to Dulos.

The Hartford Courant also reported that police discovered a bra they believe is hers, as well as two mops and sponges with small amounts of blood on them, according to law enforcement sources.

Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, was last seen in her 2017 Chevrolet Suburban in New Canaan. Friends reported her missing on May 24 after she failed to show up for appointments. Authorities found her vehicle about three miles from the house where she had lived with her five children since splitting from her husband, Fotis Dulos, in 2017. She had filed for divorce, court records show.

Fotis Dulos, and his then-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in relation to the disappearance. The two were released on bond in June.

The day she went missing, surveillance cameras captured someone matching the description of Fotis Dulos getting out of his truck and putting “multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles” in the Hartford area, authorities said.

Detectives later recovered clothing and household goods from trash receptacles with Jennifer Dulos’ blood on it.

“I am unaware of any evidence about what she was wearing when she disappeared. This sounds like desperate speculation,” Fotis Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis said Wednesday in a statement.

Pattis confirmed that prosecutors recently turned over discovery documents to him, including 26 CDs showing footage of the Albany Avenue trash dump.

Pattis says his team hasn’t been able to open some of the videos that reportedly show a man resembling Dulos dumping trash. He has asked prosecutors for new copies of several of the CDs.

“The State has alleged that Jennifer’s blood was in one or more bags,” Pattis said. “That is far more troubling than an item of clothing.”

