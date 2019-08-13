Mapleside Farms unveils Baker Mayfield corn maze

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– Mapleside Farms is feeling dangerous.

The farm, located in Brunswick, unveiled 7-acre corn maze on Tuesday. It’s a tribute to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“John Dorsey said he wants to awaken the sleeping giant and that’s exactly what Baker, Myles, Odell, and really the entire team is doing.” said Greg Clement, owner of Mapleside Farms, in a news release on Tuesday.

“Cleveland is a football town and it’s amazing to see the excitement and commitment after some of the darkest seasons in Browns history. It was an easy decision when it came time to pick this years theme for our corn maze. The hard part was fitting someone larger than life into a 7-acre corn maze.”

The maze opens Aug. 23

Past mazes were off Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and retired Browns lineman Joe Thomas, and in 2016, it was a tribute to LeBron James and the championship Cleveland Cavaliers.