SANDUSKY, Ohio — LeBron James came out to Cedar Point Tuesday to celebrate with the kids from his foundation.

And, it was an extra special day — ‘Taco Tuesday’!

LeBron had the kids in the crowd shouting right along with him.

The former Cavs star has been making ‘Taco Tuesdays‘ a weekly holiday, and getting creative with his videos.

Happy Taco Tuesday from Cedar Point! ๐ŸŒฎ Thanks for coming out to celebrate, @KingJames! https://t.co/YFUjyIOrOe — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) August 14, 2019

Tuesday was the LeBron James Family Foundation’s 5th annual reunion at the popular Sandusky amusement park.

โ€ผ๏ธ FAMILIES โ€ผ๏ธ We ๐Ÿ™Œ Are ๐Ÿ’ช Ready ๐Ÿ‘ For ๐Ÿ‘ You… at @cedarpoint ๐ŸŽข for our 5th annual Family Reunion! Itโ€™s going to be โ€˜Out of This Worldโ€™ ๐Ÿ‘ฝ๐ŸŒ€ pic.twitter.com/WOYQUdUeyd — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 13, 2019

