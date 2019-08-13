Lawmakers in New York consider legislation to require schools to teach hate symbols

NEW YORK – Lawmakers in New York will consider legislation that would require schools to teach students on “the meaning of swastikas and nooses as symbols of hatred and intolerance.”

The bill was introduced by State Senator Todd Kaminsky.

It would incorporate the teachings into curriculum for grades 6 through 12.

“The recent spike in hate crimes across our state and nation as a whole to be highly disturbing and a societal epidemic in need of remedy. As many of our youth are not aware of the hateful connotations behind swastikas and nooses, it is necessary for the legislature to mandate compulsory education in all schools across our great state in regard to the meanings of these two symbols of hate.”

The bill is currently in committee.