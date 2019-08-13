× Investigators arrested Boardman man accused of making threats in light of recent shootings

BOARDMAN, Ohio– An 18-year-old Boardman man is facing federal charges of making threats against law enforcement. An investigation showed he made online statements supporting mass shootings and lived in a house with more than two dozen guns and thousand of rounds of ammunition.

Justin Olsen was arrested by Boardman police last week and is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

He is due back in U.S. District Court in Youngstown Friday for a detention hearing.

According to a Boardman Police Department Report, FBI agents told officers last week that Olsen had posted online that he “supported mass shootings and attacks on Planned Parenthood.”

Federal agents started investigating the teen in February. A prosecutor last week stated he felt it was necessary to arrest Olsen because of recent mass shootings.

Agents raided his father’s home, where he lived, and confiscated 25 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

FOX 8 stopped at the house Tuesday, but no one appeared to be home.

Neighbors said Olsen’s car remained in the driveway. A few expressed concern over the incident and fear he will return to the neighborhood if released on bond.

One neighbor said Olsen was expected to leave for college soon and had said he got a scholarship to a university in Texas.

Olsen’s attorney did not return calls to discuss the case.

According to the Boardman police report, Olsen admitted to making some of the comments about violence online, but said he was joking.