Fox Recipe Box: Summer Berry & Peach Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh — Attention salad lovers! Country chef Lee Ann Miller has created a summer salad that she says is simply ‘amazing’ and when she served it to family and friends they loved it!

Fresh ingredients including fresh peaches and berries along with plenty of greens and a homemade dressing combine to satisfy both salad and fruit lovers. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Berries and Peach Salad

1 head romaine lettuce, washed & chopped

2 cups Spring mix greens

2 cups baby kale, chopped fine

3 green onions, washed & chopped

3 peaches, peeled & cut in small pieces

½ cup black raspberries or blackberries

½ cup red raspberries

1 avocado, cubed and drizzled with olive oil & seasoned salt

1 cup Havarti cheese, hand shredded

Peach Vinaigrette Dressing

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup peach infused white balsamic vinegar

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ – 1 Tablespoon honey

1 glove garlic, pressed

1 Tablespoon lemon

1 Tablespoon orange juice

Combine all the salad ingredients in a large salad bowl. Right before serving the salad combine dressing ingredients in a blender bottle and shake with vigor. Drizzle dressing over salad and enjoy!