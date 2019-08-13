Florida moms go viral with back-to-school celebration photos

MINNEOLA, Fla. — A photo shoot featuring a group of moms celebrating their children going back to school has gone viral.

According to Shawna Genua, she and three other moms in her neighborhood decided to take the photos after seeing everyone else post sad back-to-school pictures.

“While we were sad too, we also celebrated!!” Genua told FOX 8.

She said between her and the other three moms, they have 18 kids. “So imagine spending all summer with them… yea!!! Haha.”

The photos show the four moms drinking wine and eating donuts next to a sign that says #ByeFelicia.

**The photos in this story were shared by Shawna Genua/Wee Winks Photography**

**Share your back-to-school photos, here**