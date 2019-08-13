Couple matches outfits for 67 years



SACRAMENTO, California – Francis and Rosemary Klontz will be celebrating 68 years of marriage next year.

And every single day they have been married, they have worn matching outfits.

“My mother got us matching shirts when we were in high school – well, I picked them out — and we’ve been matching ever since,” Rosemary Klonts said in an interview to KOVR.

The two met in junior high.

“She just lays it out for me, and I don’t have to worry about a thing!” Francis Klonts said.

They say the secret to a happy marriage is JOY.

“Jesus first, others second, you last – that’s the way you spell JOY. (singing) Jesus and others and you – what a wonderful way to spell joy!” Rosemary Klonts said.