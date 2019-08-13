Cleveland police officer arraigned on robbery charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Officer Tashalee Norris was arraigned on robbery and theft charges Tuesday.

She was indicted on charges in July, accused of stealing diapers and food from a Walmart in North Olmsted.

The Cleveland Division of Police said Patrol Officer Norris was relieved from duty and will remain suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

She's been on the force since 2016.

She entered a not guilty plea and the judge set a $5,000 bond.

Her pretrial hearing is scheduled for August 22.