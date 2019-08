Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After you get your fill of pumpkin spice, Coca-Cola is hoping you might want to give cinnamon a try.

The soft drink company is reportedly planning to launch a version of its pop that's cinnamon-flavored.

The new flavor has already been on sale in the UK. It's expected to be available to buy on September 30.

Coke also reportedly plans to launch a winter-spiced cranberry variant of Sprite.

