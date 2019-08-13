× Canton police say woman critical after being shot in the head by her roommate

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police are investigating a shooting.

It happened Tuesday just after 1 a.m. in the 700 block of High Ave.

Police say officers found a woman who had been shot in the head inside an apartment.

The woman was transported to Aultman Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a warrant has been issued for the roommate.

He’s been identified as Marquis Boller, 27.

If you can help, call poice at (330)489-3144.