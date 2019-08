Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD, Ohio - Bedford police are searching for two children who haven't been seen since 9 p.m. Monday.

Police are looking for 13-year-old Jalun Palmore and 10-year-old Nihle Terrell.

Police say they are missing from a residence in the area of Solon Rd in Bedford.

If you see them, call 911.

Other missing cases here.