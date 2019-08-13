Background actors needed for feature film being taped in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Extras are wanted in the Cleveland area for feature film, “A State of Mind.”

According to a press release, Tina Hobbs Style Casting is seeking bartenders, bar patrons, doctors, nurses, a receptionist, patients, teens, parents and more between Aug. 21 through Sept. 1.

Background roles are unpaid but eligible for IMDB credits. They entail roughly three to five hours.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

12 p.m. (approx. 5 hours)

7 p.m. (approx. 5 hours)

Seeking bartenders and bar patrons

Friday, Aug. 23

Youngstown, OH 44504

2 p.m. (approx. 4 hours)

Seeking doctors, nurses, receptionist, patients

Saturday, Aug. 24

Euclid, OH 44132

11 a.m. (approx. 3 hours)

Seeking teenagers, some parents for first day of school

Sunday, Aug. 25

Cleveland, OH 44128

8 a.m. (approx. 3 hours)

Seeking funeral goers

12 p.m. (approx. 3 hours)

Seeking clerk, store patrons

Saturday, Aug. 31

Cleveland, OH 44144

8 a.m. (approx. 4 hours)

Seeking restaurant patrons

Sunday, Sept. 1

Cleveland, OH 44115

8 a.m. (approx. 4 hours)

Seeking office workers

11:30 a.m. (approx. 5 hours)

Seeking movie crew members and movie actors

Anyone interested should email ClevelandCasting@gmail.com with headshot and preferred date/time for the details.

According to ClevelandCasting.com, “State of Mind” is from the creaters of the film, “Banger.”

The description is as follows:

“Darius Thomas’ family history is filled with tragedy. Three generations of Thomas men have all taken their own lives, all struggling with mental illness. A promising writing career threatens to be side lined as mental illness once again rears its ugly head, this time taking aim directly at Darius. Struggling to deal with his new reality and surrounded by pressure from all sides, Darius must decide if he will face the beast head on…..or crash right into his family’s history.”

