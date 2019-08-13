Alanis Morissette announces the birth of her third child

Alanis Morissette is now a mom of three.

The Grammy award-winning singer announced the birth of her third child, a baby boy, Monday on Instagram.

Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway was born on August 8, the post said.

Morissette has two other children with husband, rapper Mario Treadway, who goes by his stage name, SoulEye.

Their son Ever Imre was born in 2010 and daughter Onyx Solace was born in 2016.

The singer announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March with a photo showing her pregnant profile. She captioned it “So much NEWness.”

Morissette, 45, has been open about her postpartum struggles. In 2017, she revealed to People magazine that she had suffered crippling postpartum symptoms with her children and was still struggling 14 months after the birth of her daughter to the point that “There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move.”

“As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner,” she said. “This is a whole other wrench I didn’t anticipate.”