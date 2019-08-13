71-year-old runner proves age is just a number at Akron Half Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio-- Jeannie Rice has been on a runner's high since the day she started in her late 30s. Now, at 71 years old, not only does she continue to run, she's better at it then most people.

"Last year, I broke the world record in Chicago Marathon," she said for her age group. "My time was 3:27 plus change, I think 3:27:50 so I beat it by a little over 7 minutes."

This year, Rice said she broke another world record for her age group during the Akron Half Marathon.

"My Akron Marathon was world record time 1:37:01, so by 37 seconds faster than world record held by Australian for five and a half years," Rice said.

Rice said she started running for exercise, but quickly realized she was a natural. Over the years, she's competed in many of the major known marathons in the U.S. and overseas. Rice said at one point she ran eight marathons in one year. Now she targets four per year.

"It's a part of my life. I get up in the morning and have a coffee and go out the door and run," Rice said. "When I don't run, I feel like I'm missing something."

Rice estimates with all the miles raced from her marathons, she's run around the world three times and is currently on her fourth leg as she trains for the Berlin Marathon in Germany next month.

"I always have a goal and you try to reach out for that. If you don't have a goal there's nothing else to do," she said.