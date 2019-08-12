Yasiel Puig drops appeal, begins three-game suspension

Posted 3:39 pm, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:45PM, August 12, 2019

Yasiel Puig #66 of flies out in his first at-bat with the Cleveland Indians against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Progressive Field on August 1, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Puig was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig dropped the appeal of his suspension stemming from last month’s bench-clearing brawl while he was with the Reds.

He will begin serving his three-game suspension Monday night when the Tribe hosts the Red Sox.

Puig was involved in the on-field fight on July 30 when Cincinnati hosted Pittsburgh. Seven others, including both managers, were also suspended. Several more were ordered to pay fines.

It happened minutes after news broke that Puig was traded to Cleveland in exchange for starting pitcher Trevor Bauer.

