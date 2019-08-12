Westlake police work to ID two purse snatching suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio-- The Westlake Police Department is working to identify two people accused of stealing a woman's purse.

It happened at the Zoup at The Promenade of Crocker Park Friday evening.

Police said one male distracted the woman while the other male took the purse. They got into a car, driven by a third person.

Officers spotted the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Cleveland, and pursued it on Interstate 90. The chase was called off after about 2 minutes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westlake Police Department non-emergency line at 440-871-3311.