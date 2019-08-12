Westlake police work to ID two purse snatching suspects

WESTLAKE, Ohio-- The Westlake Police Department is working to identify two people accused of stealing a woman's purse.
It happened at the Zoup at The Promenade of Crocker Park Friday evening.
Police said one male distracted the woman while the other male took the purse. They got into a car, driven by a third person.
Officers spotted the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Cleveland, and pursued it on Interstate 90. The chase was called off after about 2 minutes, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Westlake Police Department non-emergency line at 440-871-3311.
41.460951 -81.953799