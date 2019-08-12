Warm and humid Monday with a small chance of showers in the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A warm front moves in bringing back our summer-feel and small rain chance. Highs will top in the mid and upper 80’s Monday, followed by scattered showers and storms late Monday into Tuesday.

It could remain a bit unsettled into Wednesday as well. Monday night there is the chance of an isolated strong to severe storm in Western Ohio. Stay tuned.

The forecast map shows that low and frontal system approaching.

Here’s a little more detailed, local look at the rain and storms that approach over the next 24-36 hours. Timing is always subject to change so stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

