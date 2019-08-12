VIDEO: Two people accused of stealing $25,000 worth of equipment from gaming truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Surveillance cameras were rolling outside Ohio Mobile Gaming in Willoughby during a theft early Wednesday morning.

“We didn’t discover it until the next morning. We were reviewing some tape just to see what our employees were doing the day before and inadvertently went to the wrong time code on the video,” said co-owner Eric Ruedrich.

Ruedrich discovered at least two thieves caught on tape stealing over $25,000 in equipment from the game trucks.

The video shows the suspects cut into the back doors and haul away six TVs and almost a dozen Playstation 4s and Xbox Ones, as well as two generators valued at $10,000.

“You feel very angry at first; you feel violated at first, unsafe,” said Ruedrich.

And uncertain.

Ohio Mobile Gaming was forced to cancel several events, including summer camps and family picnics.

“Then there’s helplessness. How are we going to recover from this? How will we be able to service our clients in the next few days, next few weeks?” said Ruedrich.

Ruedrich said they’ve talked to all the employees and they feel confident it was not an inside job.

And now he’s asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who stole more than just equipment.

“With a lot of gaming systems these days, it’s much more than just putting in a game and playing it right out of the gate. There are updates, installs, it’s hours upon hours preparing these consoles to go back into the trucks. We are definitely not up to speed but we will get there,” said Ruedrich.

Ruedrich says Willoughby police came and swept the trucks for fingerprints.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Willoughby Police Department.

