Unforgettable road trip: Man taking grandmother to every national park in the U.S.

A man and his 89-year-old grandmother are on the journey of a lifetime and they are inspiring so many people along the way.

Brad Ryan and Grandma Joy are on a quest to visit all 61 U.S. National Parks.

When Brad learned his grandmother had never seen the ocean or the mountains he decided to do something about it — he has been taking his grandma on the most unforgettable road trip filled with a thousand wonderful memories.

Brad and Grandma Joy are sharing their trip with everyone on the ‘Grandma Joy’s Road Trip’ Facebook page.

“In the summer of 2017 we started a 10,000 mile, 28 day journey across the United States. Our first stop on this road trip and second US National Park was Badlands National Park in South Dakota,” they wrote on Facebook.

Brad told Good Morning America, they have seen 29 national parks so far.

According to CBS News, one of those parks they visited was Cuyahoga Valley National Park right here in Ohio. Grandma Joy is reportedly from Duncan Falls, Ohio, a tiny town in Muskingum County.

They aren’t done yet. Brad told Good Morning America, they hope to visit the rest of the national parks sometime in 2020 when Grandma Joy will turn 90.

