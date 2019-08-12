Soon-to-be groom takes fight over finances public

A groom-to-be has taken to Reddit to share some concerns about his future wife.

The groom’s dog was sick and the vet found a malignant tumor that needed to be removed.

The cost was $5,000.

The groom-to-be writes, “I paid for the surgery out of my own savings. This is important. My fiancée and I have separate finances and my savings are easily 5x what she had saved up. When she found out how much the surgery cost, she went ballistic that I paid for the surgery without asking her when we’re planning a wedding. She says that she will have to downsize her wedding to compensate, and that my dog is already so old (10) the money ‘wouldn’t go far.’”

The groom says it has caused a rift “in a previously amazing relationship.”

“My dog is my dog and he’s a member of the family,” he writes.

He says his future wife won’t speak to him and he refuses to grovel “as a matter of principle and self respect.”