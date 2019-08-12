Some storms popping up overnight and into Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Humidity climbing ahead of two fronts. The first tomorrow. The second late Wednesday.

Monday night and early Tuesday, there is the chance of an isolated strong to severe storm in Western Ohio.

The greatest threat for severe weather appears to be down-state at this point.

Here’s a little more detailed, local look at the rain and storms that approach into early Tuesday.

The biggest threat is locally heavy rain between 3am and 9am Tuesday.

The severe weather area of concern shifts east for Tuesday, just a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms over our extreme southeast counties.

Here's your latest 8-day forecast.