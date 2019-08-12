Say Yes to Education: Cleveland schools offer scholarship program to help students pay for college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Monday marks the first day of school for thousands of students in Cleveland and also Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s first full school year as a Say Yes to Education chapter. The organization helps communities fund last-dollar college tuition assistance for high school graduates.

Any student who lives in the district and has gone to a district school or participating charter school from ninth through twelfth grades is eligible to receive tuition for any public university in Ohio and more than 100 private schools across the country.

Students and families are still required to cover their own room, board and other related expenses.

The City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, Cleveland Public Library, the teachers union and many community foundations, corporations and organizations have raised $92 million to fund scholarships for CMSD students for the next 25 years. The ultimate goal will be for the program to raise a total of $125 million over the next five years.

The program also provides wrap-around services like health services and mental health counseling, legal services and after school and summer programing, which will be available at all 106 district schools within four years.

