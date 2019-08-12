Mark your calendar for March 26: LeBron in Cleveland and Indians Opening Day

CLEVELAND– Attention Cleveland sports fans. Mark your calendar for Thursday, March 26.

It’s Opening Day across the MLB. The Cleveland Indians will host the Detroit Tigers to start the season.

On the same day, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be in town to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s not quite like back on Oct. 25, 2016 when Cleveland was the center of the sports universe. That night, the Tribe beat the Cubs in Game 1 of the World Series at Progressive Field while LeBron and company received their championship rings to open the season across the street.

2019-2020 Cleveland Cavaliers schedule here

2020 Cleveland Indians schedule here